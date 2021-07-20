https://www.oann.com/tokyo-2020-organisers-concentrating-100-on-successful-games-spokesman-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tokyo-2020-organisers-concentrating-100-on-successful-games-spokesman-says



The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset, three days ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset, three days ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 20, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are fully concentrating on delivering a “successful Games”, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after the head of the organising committee said he did not rule out a cancellation of the global sports event.

“We are concentrating 100% on delivering successful Games,” the spokesman said.

