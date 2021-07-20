https://www.theepochtimes.com/tom-brady-champion-buccaneers-visit-biden-at-white-house_3910249.html
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, poses for a photo holding a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, where Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory, in Washington on July 20, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)
WASHINGTON—President Joe Biden welcomed Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday.
Brady was front and center, accompanying Biden, coach Bruce Arians and owner Bryan Glazer into the ceremony.
Biden was presented with the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey—which Glazer said was appropriate since Tampa Bay is heading into its 46th season as a franchise.