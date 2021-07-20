https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/tom-brady-takes-a-shot-at-trump-and-the-2020-election-while-visiting-the-white-house/

Tom Brady is at the White House today along with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccanneers to celebrate their Super Bowl championship:

Brady skipped both chances to visit D.C. while Donald Trump was president, however:

He also skipped a visit during the Obama years for people keeping score at home:

And he did take a shot at the former president, joking with Biden that he thinks “about 40% of the people still don’t think we won”:

He also joked about people calling him “Sleepy Tom” after a game in Chicago earlier this year:

This might not go over very well with the former president:

Stay tuned for the reaction:

You can watch the entire ceremony here:

