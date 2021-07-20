https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/tom-brady-takes-a-shot-at-trump-and-the-2020-election-while-visiting-the-white-house/

Tom Brady is at the White House today along with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccanneers to celebrate their Super Bowl championship:

Tom Brady (pictured second from left next to the Lombardi Trophy) appears to be making his first appearance at the WH to celebrate a Super Bowl championship since 2005. https://t.co/HftscA3aLK — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) July 20, 2021

Brady skipped both chances to visit D.C. while Donald Trump was president, however:

.@TomBrady will attend the @JoeBiden White House today with his #Buccaneers teammates. Brady did no go to Donald Trump’s White House in 2017 when the #Patriots visited. He also didn’t go in 2019 to Trump’s White House, along with the rest of the team. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 20, 2021

He also skipped a visit during the Obama years for people keeping score at home:

Tom Brady is set to visit the White House today with the champion Bucs. He hasn’t been since the 2004 Patriots title with George Bush in office. He missed an Obama visit (2014) and two Trump visits (the 2018 Pats didn’t visit as a team) — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) July 20, 2021

And he did take a shot at the former president, joking with Biden that he thinks “about 40% of the people still don’t think we won”:

Brady: Not a lot of people think we could’ve won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won

Biden: I understand that pic.twitter.com/0yNlu3d3Cn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2021

He also joked about people calling him “Sleepy Tom” after a game in Chicago earlier this year:

Is Brady’s “sleepy Tom” joke a subtle dig at Trump? Or is that reading too much into things?https://t.co/qE14QIMcGS — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) July 20, 2021

This might not go over very well with the former president:

There aren’t a lot of things I think could make Trump much angrier than Brady and Biden yukking it up together at his expense. https://t.co/xcxzdGlvr5 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 20, 2021

Stay tuned for the reaction:

Really no deeper cut for Trump than Brady saying it. https://t.co/k5liWY4mjd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 20, 2021

You can watch the entire ceremony here:

Tune in as I welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House to honor the team for their Super Bowl LV Championship.

https://t.co/lZxppu7cz6 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 20, 2021

