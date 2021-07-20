The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tuesday visit to the White House quickly got political due to comments from quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians, speaking after President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House, noted what his team “did such a great job last year of coming together and banding together, not to beat the other team. We had to beat the virus first.”

He also called on the House and Senate to begin “helping” the Biden administration.

Brady, who spoke after Arians and was often referred to as an under-the-radar supporter of former President Donald Trump over the past several years, took a rather blunt shot at Biden’s predecessor.

“Not a lot of people think we could’ve won,” Brady said of his team before launching an explicit criticism of claims about the 2020 election voiced by Trump and his supporters. “In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won.”

“I understand that,” Biden joked in turn.

You can watch the entire ceremony below.