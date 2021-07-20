https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/563891-tom-brady-to-biden-40-percent-of-people-still-dont-think-we-won

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President BidenJoe BidenAides who clashed with Giuliani intentionally gave him wrong time for Trump debate prep: book Biden says Eid al-Adha carries ‘special meaning’ amid pandemic Manchin to back nominee for public lands chief MORE at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory.

“Not a lot of people, you know, think that we could have won,” Brady joked. “And in fact I think about 40 percent of people still don’t think we won.”

“I understand that,” Biden responded, laughing.

Brady also quipped that people have started calling him “Sleepy Tom,” a reference to former President Trump Donald TrumpGreene gets 12-hour Twitter suspension over COVID-19 misinformation Aides who clashed with Giuliani intentionally gave him wrong time for Trump debate prep: book Overnight Defense: Afghan evacuees to be housed at Virginia base | Biden looks to empty Gitmo MORE’s nickname for Biden during the campaign.

A Monmouth University poll released in March found that about two-thirds of Republicans do not believe Biden legitimately won the election after Trump repeatedly cast doubt on the results and claimed falsely that there was widespread fraud in the vote.

Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their February victory in Super Bowl LV with a ceremony on the South Lawn. Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, only their second victory in the NFL championship game after winning the title in 2003.

The event was Brady’s first visit to the White House in almost a decade.

Brady, who expressed some support for Trump when he first campaigned in 2016, hadn’t attended a trip to the White House to celebrate his team since winning the Super Bowl as a New England Patriot in 2005. Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and captured his seventh after joining the Buccaneers for last season.

Biden took a photo with the team and Brady gifted him a Tampa Bay jersey with the number 46 and the name Biden written on the back. The president delivered brief remarks, commending the team’s victory and saying they offered Americans a source of joy during what was a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the middle of a long dark winter every Sunday people were able to sit down and watch you play,” Biden said. “You created memories that helped folks make it through and believe that we could get back to normal again.”

Biden, who at 78 became the oldest person to assume the presidency this year, at one point also joked of Brady that there is “nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop” after Brady, 43, became the oldest player to appear in the Super Bowl.

Dozens of guests White House officials and other guests attended the ceremony, including second gentleman Doug Emhoff Doug EmhoffThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Merkel visits the White House before stepping down Harris’s stepdaughter makes Paris Fashion Week debut The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden renews families plan pitch; Senate prepares to bring infrastructure package to floor MORE, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy Gina McCarthyClean electricity standard should be a no brainer amid extreme climate impacts Democratic senator: Reconciliation package to include clean electricity standard More than 75 companies ask Congress to pass clean electricity standard MORE and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonRubio, Demings rake in cash as Florida Senate race heats up How transparency on UFOs can unite a deeply divided nation Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by NextEra Energy — NASA head doesn’t think humans ‘alone’ in universe MORE. No one wore masks.

Biden took a moment during his speech to turn to the players behind him and urge any who haven’t received a coronavirus vaccine yet to do so.

“You all who don’t have a shot, get one, OK?” Biden said after mentioning that the Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium was used to administer coronavirus vaccine shots. Coach Bruce Arians responded, “Amen.”

Press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiWhite House confirms Harris got COVID-19 test after meeting with Texas Democrats Overnight Defense: Afghan evacuees to be housed at Virginia base | Biden looks to empty Gitmo White House looks to cool battle with Facebook MORE told reporters at a later briefing that the White House has protocols for visitors without detailing them and wouldn’t say if the White House knew which players haven’t received the vaccine.

“The president is vaccinated and he, that means, is protected. We follow public health guidelines and guidelines provided by our own medical experts,” Psaki said.

Since his inauguration in January, Biden has welcomed one other professional sports team to the White House, hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in June to celebrate their victory in the 2020 World Series.

The lighthearted events with champion sports teams are a hallmark White House activity, but like other large gatherings have diminished during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the Dodgers were the first professional sports team to visit the White House since the onset of the pandemic.

News broke shortly before the start of the event that a White House staffer and an aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiJim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel Democrat unveils bill to allow only House members to serve as Speaker Vaccinated Florida Republican tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (D-Calif.) tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated after attending an event together last week.

—Updated at 1:20 p.m.

