Former advisor to Vice President Mike Pence Olivia Troye said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots was akin to putting Osama Bin Laden’s lieutenant to investigate the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Troy said, “We still don’t have a step-by-step factual account of how this came to be, what led to it, what happened, what were the failures, who was involved. That’s what this committee is going to try to get to. But the last person that needs to be sitting on this committee is Jim Jordan.”

She continued, “To me, when you look at this investigation from a national security perspective, I look at Jim Jordan, and I think about the 9/11 commission. Now, would you appoint one of Osama Bin Laden’s lieutenants or deputies really to serve on the 9/11 commission? Would you have done that to get to a fact-finding mission? Because that’s how I view this. Because appointing Jim Jordan and letting him serve on this committee is basically obscuring, is doing a coverup, and it open secures the facts, and it prevents us from getting to the bottom of this. It gives him a platform to pull his usual shenanigans where he will attack officials. He will attack law enforcement. He has done it already on January 6 hearings.”

Hayes said, “Yeah. I mean, you know this, and I know this obviously the scale and scope of 9/11 is extremely different than what we saw here in terms of the dealt toll and the like.”

Troy said, “Absolutely.”

