https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-calls-rep-liz-cheney-a-rino-loser-plans-to-endorse-one-of-her-competori

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Tuesday saying that he will meet with some of GOP Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary challengers next week.

Trump, who has his sights set on ousting the incumbent Republican from office, plans to endorse one Cheney’s competitors in the coming months.

“Paying close attention to the Wyoming House Primary against loser RINO Liz Cheney. Some highly respected pollsters tell me she’s toast in Wyoming after siding with Crazy Nancy Pelosi and supporting the Democrat Impeachment Hoax. And that’s just the beginning!” Trump said in the statement.

“This is a ‘hot’ race with some very interesting candidates running against her. Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney. I’ll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months. JUST ONE CANDIDATE. Thank you!” Trump said.

Cheney was one of the 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching then-President Trump earlier this year in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Senate vote took place after Trump had already departed from office. While 57 senators voted to convict, that figure fell short of the threshold required for a conviction and Trump was acquitted.

Cheney, an outspoken Trump critic, was removed from serving as House Republican Conference Chair in May and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was chosen to fill the slot following Cheney’s ouster.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named Cheney as one of the lawmakers who will serve on a select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 episode.

Cheney and GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois were the only Republican lawmakers to vote in favor of establishing the committee. Kinzinger was also one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump earlier this year.

Cheney, whose father is former Vice President Dick Cheney, has served as a Wyoming’s lone U.S. House member since 2017.

“The people of Wyoming are gonna have a very clear choice between somebody who is loyal to the Constitution and somebody whose claim is loyalty to Donald Trump, and I’m confident that people will make the right decision,” Cheney said on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

