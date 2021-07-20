https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-warns-republicans-democrats-effort-completely-change-america?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump sent a warning to Republicans on Wednesday, alleging that Democrats are trying to “completely change America” through reconciliation.

“Republicans must take seriously the effort by Democrats to completely change America through the Reconciliation Process,” Trump said in a statement. “Republicans must push back for the sake of our Country and, far less importantly, the sake of the Republican Party!”

The former president argued that Democrats suggest using reconciliation to pass mail-in-ballot laws. Earlier in the month, Sen. Amy Klobuchar suggested that reconciliation be used to pass the Democrat-backed For The People Act, an expanded voting measure, according to the Associated Press.

“Any effort to dictate national Mail-In Voting will be a disaster for our Country and for conservatism,” Trump said, adding that if it’s passed, “there will never be a Republican elected to high office again.”

Trump then urged Republicans to “fight this” and to “deny Democrats a quorum if that is what it takes to make sure that the Democrats can’t use reconciliation.”

