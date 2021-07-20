https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/20/twitter-blue-check-claims-to-have-doxxed-head-of-los-angeles-proud-boys-says-hes-dead-meat/

A few people have said they’ve archived this tweet to have once it’s deleted or Twitter takes it down, but it went up Saturday evening and is still up Tuesday afternoon. Is it OK because it skirts the rules and doesn’t identify the person? We can’t tell from the bio how Rocco Castoro got his blue check (he was apparently editor-in-chief of VICE for a bit), but this certainly seems like the sort of thing that would interest Twitter Safety; we mean, if you can get suspended for calling someone a “pansy,” this ought to count for something.

The is the (dick)“head” of the Los Angeles Proud Boys. An LAPD source gave me his real name, after he got booked today. I just sent his address to several people who would like to turn him into soup. Fuck around. Find out. Dead meat. pic.twitter.com/UFD0V32nVO — R.I.C.O. Castoro (@rocco_castoro) July 17, 2021

Pretty sure this is illegal — .Zack//Rabbit (@ZackTaylorFA) July 19, 2021

I dont know about that but it definitely would be enough to start a civil suit proceeding. — The Propagandist. (@HokutenBen) July 19, 2021

@FBI this person just admitted to doxxing, conspiracy to commit murder and reckless endangerment. Please fix. — 🇳🇴𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓢𝓹𝓸𝓸𝓴𝔂 𝓝𝓸𝓻𝔀𝓮𝓰𝓲𝓪𝓷🇳🇴 (@SpookyNorwegian) July 19, 2021

You have the softest life in the west. So much so that you need to dream up villains to fight — salty_bulldog (@BulldogSalty) July 19, 2021

President Biden believes the Proud Boys are real and a distinct threat; it’s Antifa that’s “just an idea.”

If there’s one good thing about this site it’s made ut easy for people to just happily admit to their own crimes — 🇭🇰🔞RoonKolos🏳️‍⚧️ Out & About (@RoonKolos) July 19, 2021

Now, he’s attempting to blackmail the LAPD.https://t.co/XKPnEdZp6a — Rhobert Ardron (@ArdronRhobert) July 20, 2021

I get the feeling we’ll be seeing this guy in court — Alan (@advancedflea) July 20, 2021

I have nothing to add, I’m just leaving this reply here to keep track of how long it takes for this comment or account to get deleted. — Misty Campaign (@CampaignMisty) July 19, 2021

Same. — Jason Graham (@JasonGr48441054) July 20, 2021

Damn, someone else already archived this post for posterity and the impending future criminal and/or civil trial.https://t.co/wTJ0kftgVR — Democracy Is A Lie (@RejectItsLies) July 19, 2021

This will be used as evidence if anything happens to that man. — Mike ⚔️ (@mlerquec) July 19, 2021

Why don’t you head over and do it yourself. You got that keyboard courage, go back it up. Or are you just another face covering coward who sends other people to do things for you? — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) July 20, 2021

He has a blue-check, because, well…of course. — Karma-lized Onions (@ygogdbop) July 20, 2021

A fucking Vice journo no less. Lol. — Tony (@TenaciousGreek) July 19, 2021

They fired him from Vice. — Donna (@BurtNewcastle) July 20, 2021

Journalism in the new age: a story of impotent rage — Manic Pixie Dream Kyogre (@mcskubs) July 20, 2021

Self incrimination is adorable. — Fasc (@FascBear) July 19, 2021

This is illegal, both as a vague threat and endangerment. It doesn’t really matter at this point what he did. If the police have him in custody then this could ruin any case against him. — Blondie Hound (@BlondieHound) July 20, 2021

So conspiracy to commit murder, doxxing, and reckless endangerment. Want to incriminate yourself further? — Zera Mettz (@MettzZera) July 19, 2021

You are so stunning and brave, I am so sorry this is happening to you. — Not Grayson (@GraysonSweaters) July 20, 2021

It would be nice if everyone stopped being mean to Ricky in this comment section. It’s very obvious that he’s actually a very *special* individual. I mean, he’s literally wearing a helmet in his photo, guys. — Bro Rex (@BrosaurusRex) July 20, 2021

LMFAO this guy means business pic.twitter.com/OyHXbwh7jX — 🏴‍☠️𝖕𝖊𝖑𝖛𝖎𝖘🏴‍☠️𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖑𝖊𝖞🏴‍☠️ (@lt_freedom) July 19, 2021

We don’t know if that’s him or the guy he doxxed.

Don’t mind me… just taking a screen shot of this before you delete it. — Krensharpaw (@Krensharpaw) July 19, 2021

“Perfectly placed wording.”

@LAPDHQ This guy claims he had a source working for you leak a person’s private info to assist others in getting this person murdered. Is this how the LAPD does business? Might want to check this guy’s phone records. — BiblicalLift (@BiblicalLift) July 20, 2021

Hey @Twitter are you cool with this? — JB85 (@DaddyJay85) July 20, 2021

Twitter apparently is cool with it, seeing as how many people have reported the tweet to @Twitter, @Twitter Safety, and @Jack. Good to know what the standards are.

