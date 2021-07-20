https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/twitter-suspends-marjorie-taylor-greene-for-12-hours-over-alleged-misleading-tweets-on-covid-19-vaccines/

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 12 hours over a pair of alleged “misleading” tweets on COVID-19 vaccines:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been given a 12 hour Twitter ban for violating Twitter’s Covid misinformation policies, a company spokesperson says. Greene sent two tweets about vaccines in the past 24 hours or so that Twitter labeled as “misleading.” — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) July 20, 2021

She faces a permanent ban for continued violations:

Twitter’s policy says repeat offenders can get permanently banned. https://t.co/GiOsmSiPhR pic.twitter.com/QvU5yNtGSO — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) July 20, 2021

The Daily Mail posted screengrabs of the tweets which are no longer visible on her timeline:

Marjorie Taylor Greene is temporarily suspended from Twitter for spreading misinformation on Covid-19https://t.co/6fK7XeEBuH — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 20, 2021

One of the tweets was a quote-tweet of her colleague, Rep. Thomas Massie that said, “The controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be force on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65” and “With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone”:

The other one was a response to Dr. David Samadi who tweeted, “In the United Kingdom, 47% of new Covid cases are vaccinated people.”

Green tweeted, “This is why no entity should force NON-FDA approved vaccines or masks. Instead help people protect their health by defeating obesity, which will protect them from covid complications & death, and many other health problems”:

She was actually about to go on air with Newsmax when she learned of the decision:







