FILE PHOTO: Antony J. Blinken, of New York, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. January 19, 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS
July 21, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States condemned the announcement on Tuesday that parts of an abandoned town in Cyprus would be transferred to Turkish Cypriot control, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)