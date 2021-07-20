https://www.oann.com/ubisoft-sees-quarterly-rise-in-net-bookings/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ubisoft-sees-quarterly-rise-in-net-bookings



FILE PHOTO: The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

July 20, 2021

(Reuters) – French video games group Ubisoft on Tuesday predicted a rise in net bookings for its second quarter, as it expands its existing franchises.

The maker of the blockbuster “Assassin’s Creed” franchise expects net bookings of 340 million euros ($400.04 million) for the three months ending in September, up from 326 million for the last quarter.

($1 = 0.8499 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Enrico Sciacovelli in Gdansk)

