https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-media-obsessed-with-texas-democrats-political-stunt-offering-glowing-coverage

Just how much time and attention did the liberal media shower upon the Texas Democrats who fled the state to avoid voting on a bill they didn’t like but couldn’t stop?

Lots, according to the Media Research Center (MRC), who on Tuesday published a roundup of glowing media coverage.

Those Democrats “are showing how to fight for voting rights,” said an MSNBC guest host. In another clip, MSNBC “The ReidOut” host Joy Reid said the Democrats left the state to “block the passage of new voter suppression laws.”

The media love the TX Democrats publicity stunt. Could they be any more obsessed? pic.twitter.com/P4OiWFOrUr — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) July 20, 2021

As I wrote previously, the laws do not suppress the vote. They expand early voting hours and require people to show an I.D. to vote. These Democrats claim that voter I.D. laws are racist. In order to prove these laws are racist, Democrats employ racism — claiming black people can’t get an I.D., an absurd claim that shows how little the party knows about the people they claim to care about the most. These same Democrats who think it’s so racist to require someone to show an I.D. to vote had to show I.D. to board the chartered plane they took to flee the state. At least one of them had to show I.D. to get the beer that was seen in one of the selfies they shared. They probably had to show I.D. if they had to get past security at the White House.

Back to the media, they took this view that the Texas law was “voter suppression” and ran with it without question.

The MRC clip also includes audio of another liberal host calling the Texas bill a “voting restrictions bill,” even though, again, it expands early voting hours. Another host is heard calling it “one of the most restrictive bills in the country.” Another asks if the bill is even necessary.

Then we have the interviews with the Democrats who fled (and can be arrested upon returning to Texas). CNN’s Erin Burnett talked about the “sacrifice” the lawmakers made to have a chartered flight – with beer – and a vacation in Washington, D.C. where Democrats and their media supporters welcomed them with open arms.

“What are Democrats prepared to do to protect our elections?” asked Jim Acosta, who repeatedly questioned the veracity of the 2016 election when President Donald Trump won.

The adoration for lawmakers who opposed the same things media outlets opposed should seem familiar to anyone watching the news in the past five years. These same networks and hosts fawned over now-convicted felon Michael Avenatti because they thought he could bring down Trump. As The Daily Wire previously reported, networks featured Avenatti as a guest 254 times in a single year, with CNN’s Ana Navarro, who claims to be a Republican, comparing the disgraced lawyer to “the Holy Spirit.”

The hypocrisy from the media is astounding, considering how they treated Republicans who left Oregon to avoid voting on bills they didn’t like. Back then, Republicans were “subverting democracy.” Now, Democrats doing the same thing are heroes while at the same time demanding an end to the “racist” filibuster.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

