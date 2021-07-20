https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/watch-mob-surrounds-cop-trying-respond-shooting-atlanta-get-white-face/

A mob surrounded and harassed a white officer as he was attempting to respond to a shooting in Atlanta on Sunday.

Black police officers had to step in and attempt to calm the situation.

The crowd was hurling anti-white racism at the officer, including shouting things like “get your white face out of here.”

Mob surrounds & taunts white cop trying to respond to a shooting call in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ccjZlfnoY5 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 20, 2021

#Atlanta these officers respond to a shooting in Atlanta, only to be shouted down and forced to leave because one of the responding officers was white. pic.twitter.com/ppoKRRBECI — The Daily Sneed™ ➐ (@Tr00peRR) July 20, 2021

The city is currently suffering from a police shortage. CBS 46 reported in April that “APD currently has 1632 officers according to its latest filled vacancy report. That’s about 400 officers short of the department’s ‘authorized strength’ of more than 2,000.”

The shooting took place at a gas station in northeast Atlanta. Two people were injured, but are expected to survive.

“Investigators say one of the victims reported he was arguing with the suspect when he opened fire, injuring both victims. It is unclear at the this time if the second victim was involved in the argument,” WSB-TV reports.

