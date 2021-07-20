https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/affirmative-action

Steven Crowder went to the University of Texas campus and spoke with a Professor about affirmative action.

In this clip, Crowder stated his belief that affirmative action as a policy is racist. The professor disagreed with Crowder’s premise at first, but walked away with much to consider. Watch the clip for the full coversation. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







