Biblical Flooding

Torrential downpours in China’s Inner Mongolia region have led to the destruction of two dams, leading to massive flooding in nearby towns and cities. Dramatic video shows people being washed away.

Two dams in northern China collapsed. The waters of the corresponding reservoirs are flooding nearby towns. Video shows water overtopping one of the dams and minutes later the entire dam is washed away. The damage is catastrophic. July 18, 2021

Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia pic.twitter.com/ST5hnLZ5zy — Things China Doesn’t Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) July 19, 2021

The subway in the city of Zhengzhou was flooded and straphangers were trapped in subway cars in water that was over waist deep.

Below, a woman is pulled from a subway station. In the second video people are trapped in rising water. Notice one rider still wears a mask despite the real threat.

3/3: More extraordinary scenes from the floods in central China – commuters on the Zhengzhou subway. There are other videos circulating on WeChat that show people in even worse predicaments – appears to be very destructive flooding. pic.twitter.com/hCJYq3ANyU — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) July 20, 2021

Some drivers were trapped in their cars.

1/3 Some really distressing videos coming out of Zhengzhou in central China – this driver looks rather calm under pressure. But other videos on WeChat show what appear to be people clearly struggling to keep their heads above the flood waters. Death toll so far is 1, 2 missing pic.twitter.com/P8dEk1B1iC — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) July 20, 2021

Cars, livestock and people have been swept away by the floods. The Chinese have not yet released the number of human fatalities.

People are reported missing though no one seems to know how many as of yet.

Severe flood in Zhengzhou, China. Their subway is flooded. Some people are still missing. 😟😖🤦#China #flooding pic.twitter.com/ELKiq7LriM — Karen Woods (@KarenWenLin) July 20, 2021

An aluminum factory blew up due to the flooding.

WARNING The videos from here on out are graphic. Some show people drowning.

The first video shows the street giving way due to rain and swallowing onlookers.

The second video shows people in the water fighting for their lives.

In the second video, two people break away from the human chain.

A working team was dispatched to central #China‘s #Henan Province by the Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters to help assist rescue work. Emergency response for meteorological disasters has been raised to level Ⅲ. #ChinaFloods pic.twitter.com/csmSL5OEAM — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 20, 2021

Despite the collapse of the dams and the subsequent flooding, Chinese officials confirmed that locals were evacuated downstream and no casualties have yet been reported.

The Hulunbuir city government stated on WeChat (a messaging app banned by President Trump) that around 16,660 people have been affected by the flooding, with at least 53,807 acres of farmland underwater and infrastructure destroyed in the area.

Police were reportedly deployed to help more than 1,000 stranded sheep and took three hours to save the animals that were surrounded by rising floodwaters, which seems incredible since so many people need help.

China has more than 98,000 reservoirs used by the country to prevent flooding, generate power, and manage shipping, but more than 80% of them are over 40 years old, creating a potential safety risk, according to the government in Beijing. Earlier this year, China’s deputy water resources minister, Wei Shanzhong, announced at a briefing that nearly a third of the country’s reservoirs have not had a mandatory safety appraisal due to a lack of financial resources.

