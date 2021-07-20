https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-tom-brady-makes-sleepy-tom-joke-to-biden-cracks-election-joke

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” Brady said. “In fact, I think about 40% of people still don’t think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?”

“I understand that,” Biden responded.

“They started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom,’” Brady further mocked, joking about forgetting which down it was during a game against the Chicago Bears.

Trump dubbed Biden “Sleepy Joe” during his 2020 reelection campaign, mocking Biden’s “low energy.”

Back in 2015, Brady sparked outrage for having a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker. The Daily Wire reported:

During an interview in 2015, a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat was spotted in then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s locker. This sparked a flurry of desperately angry tweets and responses from Hollywood, and all of those on the Left, shaking with disbelief.

Brady did not shy away from his friendship with Trump in response. “Can I just stay out of this debate? Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends,” the QB said.

“Even though Brady has clarified to Leftist and sports media alike that he had the hat because of a friendship with the President of the United States — not necessarily because of his ideological leanings — they all came out swinging,” The Daily Wire noted.

Back in 2017, after the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, at least two dozen players were no-shows to the White House celebration, including Brady, who said he could not attend because of family matters.

At the time, Patriots spokesman Stacey James pointed out that “34 players had attended, similar to the turnout when President George W. Bush hosted them in 2004 and 2005,” according to The New York Times. “[James] said that more than 45 players attended the ceremonies in 2002, after the franchise’s first Super Bowl, and that in 2015, when Barack Obama was president, the number of players approached 50.”

In 2018, Trump notably disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House following their Super Bowl win:

“President Trump has disinvited the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles from their planned visit Tuesday to the White House. The invitation was canceled over what Trump says is a disagreement on standing during the national anthem,” reported CBS News.

