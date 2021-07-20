https://www.dailywire.com/news/wh-officials-test-positive-for-covid-19-details-emerge-on-pelosi-staffer-who-tested-positive-after-meeting-texas-dems

Multiple White House officials have tested positive for COVID-19, including at least one case that the White House did not publicly disclose, and an aide in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office also tested positive for the coronavirus after the individual met with Texas Democrats who fled the state last week in a desperate attempt to stop bills from passing in the state legislature.

The news comes as yet another Texas Democrat tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Texas Democrats who have tested positive to six, which is more than 10% of the 58 Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., last week.

Axios reported:

The Pelosi staffer helped usher a delegation of Democratic Texas lawmakers around the Capitol last week. … Both that staffer and the White House official were at the same rooftop reception at the Eaton DC hotel last Wednesday night. The White House official has not had any recent direct contact with President Biden. The Pelosi aide did not have any contact with the speaker since that person’s exposure.

“Yesterday, a fully vaccinated senior spokesperson in the Speaker’s press office tested positive for COVID after contact with members of the Texas state legislature last week,” said Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff to Pelosi. “The entire press office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test. Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed during Tuesday’s press briefing that at least one additional White House official has tested positive for COVID-19 that the administration did not publicly disclose.

O’Keefe: “You confirmed today there’s been a breakthrough case.”

Psaki: “Yep.”

O’Keefe: “But you’re also confirming there have been other breakthrough cases?”

Psaki: “Yep.”

O’Keefe: “But you had not previously disclosed that there had been?”

Psaki: “And — that’s correct.” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 20, 2021

“There have been,” Psaki added. “I will say that we, according to an agreement we made during the transition to be transparent and make information available, we committed that we would release information proactively if it is commissioned officers.”

Vice President Kamala Harris met with the Texas Democrats last week and was reportedly tested for COVID-19 and tested negative.

“I think the vice president’s office put out that she was tested and there was no detection of COVID-19,” Psaki said. “They also put out some specific details about their proximity to the individuals who tested positive as well. We take these precautions incredibly seriously and abide by the guidance of our help and medical experts.”

