White children’s feelings are of no concern to this educator
“We shouldn’t worry too much about making white kids feel bad” because white kids already “get so much false messages about their goodness”.
She feels white-guilt is necessary for white kids to become a good person. pic.twitter.com/KRUQB1H3rx
— Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 19, 2021
Dr. Harvey is the author of Raising White Kids in a Racially Unjust America.