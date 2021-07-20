https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-comms-director-says-social-media-companies-should-be-held-accountable-for-spreading-misinformation

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that social media companies should be held “accountable” for spreading misinformation.

When asked by MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski about consequences aimed at social media firms who allow the spread of false information online, Bedingfield affirmed that the Biden administration is weighing its options.

“We’re reviewing that, and certainly they should be held accountable,” Bedingfield said. “And I think you’ve heard the President speak very aggressively about this. He understands this is an important piece of the ecosystem.”

As The Daily Wire reported last week, the Biden administration believes that users “shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others” if they post “misinformation online.”

“It shouldn’t come as any surprise that we’re in regular touch with social media platforms, just like we’re in regular touch with all of you and your media outlets about areas where we have concern, information that might be useful, information that may or may not be interesting to your viewers,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a Friday press conference. “We are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing across all of social and traditional media.”

“And then has Facebook been as proactive as the White House would like in terms of its response to those flags?” asked a reporter.

“So a couple of the steps that we have, you know, that could be constructive for the public health of the country are providing for Facebook or other platforms to measure and publicly share the impact of misinformation on their platform, and the audience it’s reaching, also with the public, with all of you, to create robust enforcement strategies that bridge their properties and provide transparency about rules, you shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others, if you, for providing misinformation out there,” responded Psaki. “Taking faster action against harmful posts, as you all know, information travels quite quickly.”

On Thursday, Psaki made similar remarks with respect to medical misinformation.

“We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation,” she said. “We’re working with doctors and medical professionals to connect to connected medical experts … who are popular with their audiences with accurate information and boost trusted content. So we’re helping get trusted content out there.”

