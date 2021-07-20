https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/white-house-communications-director-says-were-reviewing-possible-amendment-of-section-230/

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on MSNBC this morning that the Biden administration is “reviewing” the possible amendment of Section 230 to allow lawsuits against social media platforms over false claims and misinformation:

Maybe the White House scrubbed former President Trump’s Social Media Executive Order a little too soon?

Keep in mind, Joe Biden, as a candidate, said Section 230 should be revoked:

It *has* been amended before:

Over to you, Congress:

But there are still constitutional challenges to get around which must be addressed if that’s even possible:

And:

