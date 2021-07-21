https://noqreport.com/2021/07/21/alleged-pedophile-victim-of-vigilante-murder-i-touch-little-girls-scrawled-across-his-chest/

Credit out of the gate for part of that headline. ZeroHedge said it , and I can’t think of a better way to share it. A story about what appears to be vigilantism in another Democrat city that would rather advocate Marxist defund the police rhetoric than protect actual citizens.

Democrat-run cities have allowed crime to run rampant with riots, rapes, and murders on the rise after a summer of making sure Municipal police knew no one had their back. From budget cuts to policies of non-enforcement , Democrats are officially the party of crime and punishment, the latter not for criminals but everyone else. And people, in such circumstances, will take matters into their own hands .

An 80-year-old man was found dead in an apartment building with a message scrawled on his dead flesh: “I touch little girls.” Police were called to the scene Monday morning at around 0930ET. It’s not clear what lead police to the site, but the victim was found lying in a hallway, in an obviously public place where his body – and the messages written on it – could be […]