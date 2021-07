https://www.oann.com/americas-is-facing-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-paho-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=americas-is-facing-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-paho-says

July 21, 2021

By Julia Symmes Cobb

BOGOTA (Reuters) – The Americas is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as it warned countries with low inoculation rates are seeing increases in COVID-19 and repeated a call for vaccine donations.

“We face a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and the only way to stop it is to expand vaccination,” PAHO director Carissa Etienne said at a weekly briefing. “Vaccines are critical, even if no vaccine is 100% effective.”

The start of vaccinations in Haiti – which has plunged deeper into turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise – highlights how ready countries are to receive donations of shots, she added.

