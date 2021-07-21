https://www.dailywire.com/news/an-energy-lifeline-to-the-russians-pompeo-torches-biden-over-nord-stream-2-pipeline

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the Biden administration for allowing the production of a Russian pipeline in Europe.

As The Daily Wire reported in February, the Nord Stream 2 project reportedly resumed construction under the auspices of the Biden administration. The offshore natural gas pipeline runs from Germany to Russia. Previously, the project was halted due to threats of sanctions from President Trump.

Pompeo told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo that the pipeline will “undermine American national security.”

“It undermines the Ukrainians, it undermines our friends in Poland, it undermines the United States and NATO,” Pompeo remarked. “It is now the case that the Russians will have enormous influence over German energy.”

“Imagine in a time of conflict, if things go wrong, imagine what the Russians will do with that,” he noted, adding that President Biden has given an “energy lifeline to the Russians which can choke off Eastern Europe and Ukraine.”

Earlier this year, other officials blasted Biden for the move — particularly in light of his administration nixing the Keystone XL project.

“President Biden shuts down American pipelines, yet he green lights Russian pipelines,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). “Meanwhile, drivers pay more at the pump for the privilege of depending on foreign oil. This is what it looks like to put America last.”

“Stunning. In defiance of U.S. law, Biden is actively helping Putin build his pipeline,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “Objectively speaking, the Biden administration is shaping up to be the most pro-Russia administration of the modern era.”

“If true, President Biden just delivered a huge victory to Vladimir Putin, who will now have a stranglehold over Europe’s natural gas supplies,” added Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). “Then-candidate Biden promised to be tough on Russia, but it is increasingly clear that was just campaign rhetoric. There is absolutely no excuse for giving Putin more leverage over our allies and partners, including Ukraine. It is dangerous, naïve, deceitful, and weak.”

“Reports are Pres Biden will ignore bipartisan will of Congress [to] waive sanctions on German company building Nordstream2,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). “CEO is Putin crony & fellow fmr commie secret police officer in E Germany. Big win for Putin.”

