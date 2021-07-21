http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/TdayN4cPQ0M/another-surfside-fla-condo-is-evacuated-after-building-deemed-unsafe-11626895331

The evacuation of Regent Palace, a set of buildings that is 70 years old, began July 9.

Photo: Deborah Acosta/The Wall Street Journal

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...