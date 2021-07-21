https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/archbishop-denounces-joe-biden-ahead-visit-catholic-ohio-university/

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Ohio said its archbishop would never have granted permission for Joe Biden to hold an event at Mount St. Joseph University had he been contacted ahead of the visit.

In a Tuesday statement, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr said he was not contacted by any involved party about Biden’s upcoming visit.

Biden will be speaking and answering questions at a CNN town hall at the Catholic university this week.

Full statement from the Cincinnati Archdiocese:

Statement regarding President Biden’s town hall meeting in Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr has not been contacted by any involved party about the upcoming visit of President Joseph R. Biden to Cincinnati to participate in a CNN town hall meeting at Mount St. Joseph University. Archbishop Schnurr has therefore not been asked for, nor would he have granted, his approval for any such event to occur on Catholic premises. Mount St. Joseph University operates under the sponsorship of the Sisters of Charity and not under the direct oversight of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 44th largest Catholic diocese in the country, with more than 440,000 Catholics, and has the fifth largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment with more than 40,000 students. The 19-county territory includes 211 parishes and 111 Catholic primary and secondary schools.

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden has been denied Holy Communion in the past for his support of abortion.

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Father Robert E. More said in 2019. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

Last month Catholic Bishops took steps to prevent Joe Biden from receiving Holy Communion.

U.S. Catholic bishops approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that will prevent Joe Biden and other pro-abortion politicians from receiving Communion for their support for the practice.

The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the move, with 168 in favor and 55 against. It was announced on Friday at the end of the three-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, following their vote on Thursday.

