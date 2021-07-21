https://www.theblaze.com/news/at-least-200-americans-around-the-globe-have-reported-possible-symptoms-of-havana-syndrome-report

At least 200 American citizens have reportedly come forward to describe what NBC News reports are “possible symptoms of directed energy attacks,” otherwise known as Havana Syndrome, from around the world.

A 2020 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine explains that those believed to be afflicted with the so-called Havana Syndrome reported hearing a loud sound and felt pressure in their heads before experiencing vertigo, dizziness, unsteady gait, visual disturbances, and more.

The report noted that some of the observed brain injuries were reportedly consistent with effects of “directed microwave energy,” which the report stated Russia has extensively studied. There is no conclusive evidence to support the theory that Russia may be involved in directed energy attacks on any U.S. diplomats or officials.

The outlet reported that a U.S. official with purported knowledge of new possible cases said that a “steady drumbeat of cables has been coming in from overseas posts reporting new incidents — often multiple times each week.”

“A recent and previously unreported incident in Berlin cut short at least one diplomat’s term in Germany, U.S. officials and others briefed about the matter said,” the report noted. “Another person who was briefed this month about recent incidents said, ‘It is global — but there seems to be an awful lot going on in Europe.”

The report noted that there are now potential cases on every continent across the globe save for Antarctica.

Almost half of the possible cases involve CIA officers or their relatives, the report noted, citing two officials with knowledge of the symptoms, while about 60 cases involved Defense Department employees or relatives. About 50 cases were said to involve State Department employees or relatives.

One person afflicted with bizarre symptoms even reportedly included a baby.

A spokesperson for the Defense Department told the outlet, “The Department is heavily engaged on this issue as part of the [National Security Council]-led interagency process across the federal government to address anomalous health incidents, and is fully committed to determining both the causes and source. The safety, health, and welfare of our personnel remains a top priority for the Department.”

In a statement on the matter, a spokesperson for the FBI said, “In keeping with DOJ policy, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of specific investigations. However, we will direct you to recent statements made by Director Wray in testimony before Congress where he underscored the protection, health, and well-being of U.S. government personnel is the highest priority; we view all U.S. government personnel who have these symptoms as potential victims and will treat them as such; and we care deeply about our colleagues in the federal government.”

The outlet reported that Biden administration officials said that those government employees experiencing concerning symptoms ought to come forward with their symptoms to be examined.

Officials added that not all people who have done so “will end up being considered Havana Syndrome cases.”

In a statement on the matter, a senior administration official told the outlet, “In certain cases, these incidents have upended the lives of U.S. personnel who have devoted their careers to serving our country. Our government recognizes how important it is to make sure they get the care they deserve and that we get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible.”







