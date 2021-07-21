https://hannity.com/media-room/backtrack-white-house-blames-error-after-promoting-group-pushing-critical-race-theory-in-schools/
BEN CARSON: This is How We Stop ‘Blatantly Racist’ Critical Race Theory
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
From Dr. Ben Carson:
Growing up poor in Detroit, if I had believed, as critical race theory (CRT) proponents claim, that my destiny was based on my race, I would not be where I am today. We cannot allow CRT to rob American children of that same hope that was instilled in me.
Recently, author and professor Ibram Kendi, creator of so-called antiracist doctrines that lie at the core of CRT, has claimed that CRT is an “imagined monster” concocted by conservatives as a scare tactic to deny talking about race. This is clearly false.
To start, it’s important to understand that the term “antiracism” as used by Kendi, which sounds non-threatening enough, does not mean what you think. Indeed, far from being antiracist, the ideology promoted by Kendi and fellow travelers is anything but. It redefines reality to assign guilt and blame based solely on race. Classifying persons in such a manner is literally the definition of racism.
This type of vocabulary manipulation is part of the reason this ideology has stealthily overcome our institutions. After all, who doesn’t want to be antiracist?
Contrary to Kendi’s recent claim, CRT and so-called antiracism are very much real, and are the vanguard of a radical, revolutionary movement that seeks to overthrow the established order in every area of society, including capitalism itself.
This divisive ideology seeks to replace the traditional American value of equality of opportunity with a regime that assumes all White people are racist oppressors and labels all racial minorities as victims.
While the classical Marxism from which CRT was born focuses on class conflict, CRT substitutes class for race, wholly ignoring the demonstrated failure of Marxist ideologies – unlike the people of Cuba who are protesting against Marxist failures at this very moment.
CHARACTER, NOT COLOR: Father-Daughter Duo Speak Out on Critical Race Theory, Viral Video
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.03.21
The father-daughter duo that gained national attention this week spoke with Fox News after their video on ‘Critical Race Theory’ was viewed by millions of Americans.
“I’ve just seen a lot of things going on in America right now, going on in the world. I see the agenda being pushed on our children and they’re trying to teach our children to look at each other, not from who they are as a person, but for their skin color. I just decided I wanted to get out there and show the world what I teach my daughter and the values that I instill in her about the content of her character and not the color of her skin,” said Kory Yeshua alongside his daughter.
“They had played a video that kind of took me back and it was about segregation and there was a water fountain in the video that said Whites only. And after the video, my daughter had come to me and said why wasn’t the White kid able to play with the Black kid?”
“I did not think she was ready for heavy things like Jim Crow yet and I had to speak to her about that. And that’s actually what led up to coming out and speaking to her about these things,” Yeshua said.
Father and daughter want to STOP critical race theory. pic.twitter.com/DS4PHfuHR8
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 2, 2021
“I’m so overwhelmed. It’s such a blessing but the main thing I want to get out there is I want little White kids to know they are not oppressors, I want little Black kids to know they are not oppressed. And they can do anything they want to do, anything they put their mind to. You can overcome any obstacle, your skin color does not matter,” Yeshua said.
