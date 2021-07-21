https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/564084-biden-favorability-at-52-percent-in-new-poll

President BidenJoe BidenKentucky lawmaker faces scrutiny for comparing Fauci to Jonestown cult leader Omar leads lawmakers in calling for US envoy to combat Islamophobia Public charter schools group blasts proposed Democratic cut MORE’s favorability is at 52 percent, according to a new Morning Consult-Politico poll.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents said they strongly approve of the job Biden is doing as president, and 24 percent said they “somewhat approved.”

The president garnered 91 percent favorability from Democrats, and 46 percent favorably from independents. Eighty-five percent of Republicans said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s disapproval rate reached 44 percent, including 11 percent who somewhat disapprove and 33 percent who strongly disapprove.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said the U.S. is going on the “wrong track,” compared to 46 percent who said things in the nation are going in the right direction.

Biden earned higher marks for his handling of the economy, with 47 percent saying they either strongly or somewhat approve of how the president is handling the economy. Conversely, 42 percent either somewhat or strongly disfavored Biden’s handling of the economy.

Forty-nine percent also said they somewhat or strongly approved of Biden’s handling of jobs, compared to 42 percent who had unfavorable views.

Overall, 56 percent approve of how Biden is handling the coronavirus pandemic compared to 44 percent who disapprove.

Fifty percent of respondents either somewhat or strongly disapproved of Biden’s handling of immigration, compared to 39 percent who held favorable views.

The poll surveyed 1,997 registered voters between July 16-18, 2021. It has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

