https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-biden-spreads-fake-news-claims-you-wont-get-covid-if-youre-vaccinated/

Even though his own staff members are testing positive for the Chinese virus despite being fully vaccinated, former Vice President Joe Biden claims you “won’t get covid” if you’re vaccinated.

“The various shots people are getting now, you’re okay! You’re not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations,” Biden said.

Will Twitter and Facebook flag him for disinformation?

Watch below:

Misinformation! Biden says you won’t get COVID “if you have these vaccinations.” Recent events prove him wrong. He must be removed from social media immediately according to his own rules. pic.twitter.com/QzyWgG3Vee — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 22, 2021

Stay tuned for more clips from this dumpster fire of a town hall. The damaging clips of Biden are coming in droves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

