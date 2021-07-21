https://www.oann.com/bitcoin-climbs-back-over-30000/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bitcoin-climbs-back-over-30000



FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 21, 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile.

Bitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since June on Tuesday at $29,296. Bitcoin is worth less than half its April record high of $64,895.22. Ether rose 4% to $1,862.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

