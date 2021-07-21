https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f8fb50bbafd42ff58845f8
Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested five trade union members and a court denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security, as part of a widening crackdow…
During his Wednesday night CNN Town Hall, President Joe Biden suggested mass shooters are getting their guns illegally….
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republicans tapped by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a decision the Republican denounced a…
Top U.S. and South Korean officials agreed Thursday to try to convince North Korea to return to talks on its nuclear program, which Pyongyang has insisted it won’t do in protest of what it calls U.S. …