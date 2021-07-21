https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/21/blue-checked-sports-columnist-and-self-described-libflake-has-got-some-news-for-all-you-bang-up-redsteeze-mericans/

Author and sports columnist Mike Wise has a whole swarm of bees in his bonnet. And @redsteeze ‘Mericans put them there.

You’ll want to buckle up for this ride.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you:

Memo to @redsteeze and his, uh, faux patriotic “crew”: people who didn’t vote for Trump don’t hate America; they just hate you. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 18, 2021

I used to fulfill my guilty pleasure in this medium by going off on psycho sports fans. Now it’s toying with the “intellects” following @RedSteeze and @TheIngrahamHour @TuckerCarlson @glennbeck @seanhannity and the rest of Libflake-Hating Nation. It’s beyond entertaining. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 20, 2021

I love peeling back the layers of these triggered, angry, white men like @redsteeze and his cult-like anonymous followers like this guy @Beto_O_Woke. They amuse me. Like clowns: https://t.co/28zRTL494X — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 18, 2021

Don’t worry … Mike’s got lots more where that came from.

How do you delicately tell someone who disagrees with you about everything important in life — family, community, genuine patriotism (not this faux MAGA crap), human rights for people of all colors, creeds and sexual preferences — that they….lost and now need to get over it? — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 20, 2021

How do you tell a racebaiter that he doesn’t know anything about the world and that he’s embarrassing himself every time he constructs another straw man tweet? — Not Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) July 20, 2021

I don’t know. Ask @redsteeze or one of your alt-right gurus. They’ll know. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 20, 2021

Perhaps Mike would like to show us on the doll where @redsteeze hurt him.

How pathetic are these people, that they have to pretend to be someone else, to feel relevant?🙄 pic.twitter.com/WGR5xMsXmk — ✊🏼𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟✊🏾𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕪✊🏿 (@iamjohnk2) July 20, 2021

Yeah, I know. Nothing sadder than the gutless and anonymous, afraid to lose their jobs for bonding with their anti-Vaxxing, Ivanka-perfume-buying family over the Internet. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 20, 2021

We can think of some sadder things, actually. Like Mike Wise, for example.

Mike, Olbermann has this angry unemployed boomer sports guy Twitter act covered already, and at least he tries to save shelter dogs. https://t.co/MrT3yFkW84 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2021

You’re right, Stephen. But I’d rather be a poor man’s @KeithOlbermann than the warm-up act for @benshapiro. Oh, and we do have one thing in common. I, too, like screwing with people in this medium. It’s fun. And as Keith knows, I also love and save dogs:https://t.co/deDl1XgSqJ — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 20, 2021

Hmmm.

Living rent-free in your “Conservative” heads [re: Stars & Bars-lovin’ ‘Mericans] is a genuine honor. You’re welcome, you libflake-hating, faux patriots. Thank you. And good night. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 20, 2021

I love getting “ratio’ed” by you bang-up @RedSteeze ‘Mericans. All us libflake, leftist social engineers root for your recovery from anonymity, delusion and irrelevancy. #HunterIn2024ChelseaIn2028MaliaIn2032SashaIn2036. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 21, 2021

Sorry … what?

This is an adult man https://t.co/6KWOgZtIZZ — Tribulation Periwinkle (@ReluctantCharm) July 21, 2021

Ostensibly.

Who talks like this? https://t.co/OjVnnU0KKA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2021

Asked, and answered:

There’s always a @dril tweet.

This is getting really weird — MicDre (@dremicdre) July 21, 2021

This isn’t funny anymore, it’s just sad and weird and uncomfortable. — cryptoidm (@cryptoidm1) July 21, 2021

I used to work in a grocery store. We sold a generic version of Crispix called Crispy Hexagons. Both were shitty. @MikeWiseguy is the Crispy Hexagons to @KeithOlbermann’s Crispix. https://t.co/LH70967VB9 — But Muh Roadz (@irishman_don) July 21, 2021

Sounds about right.

You okay, my bro? — Sky Palma (@DeadStateTweets) July 21, 2021

Everything is not OK.

Is this what a mental breakdown looks like? — Karmadilla 🎃🦂 (@azdilla31) July 21, 2021

This guy seems to be having a genuine mental crisis. https://t.co/5m6BJgWQSf — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) July 21, 2021

I swear to God someone get in touch with this guy’s family, he needs help. — Sloth🦥👁‍🗨 (@SlothRedux) July 21, 2021

Clearly Mike Wise is very fragile right now. We only hope he’s strong enough to take this disappointing news in stride:

He’s not gonna date you bro. Move on. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 21, 2021

We’re not therapy professionals, but we feel like Mike could benefit a great deal from following some simple advice:

You should log off for a while — The Worm (@ImArturoBandini) July 21, 2021

A long while.

