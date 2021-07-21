https://www.oann.com/brad-keller-ends-win-drought-helps-royals-beat-brewers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brad-keller-ends-win-drought-helps-royals-beat-brewers



Jul 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (center) celebrates a win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports Jul 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (center) celebrates a win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

July 21, 2021

Brad Keller pitched effectively into the seventh inning for his first victory since early June and the Kansas Royals capitalized on two Milwaukee errors en route to a 6-3 victory over the host Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

Keller (7-9) allowed three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings for his first victory in eight starts since a 14-5 win over the Twins on June 4. He was 0-5 with a 6.64 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Milwaukee’s fielding miscues led to two unearned runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

Kansas City erased a 3-2 deficit in the sixth against reliever Brent Suter (9-5). Carlos Santana singled and took second with one out when Andrew Benintendi reached on an error by first baseman Jace Peterson. Hunter Dozier tied it 3-3 with an RBI single to center. Ryan McBroom’s pinch-hit infield single loaded the bases and Nicky Lopez followed with a two-run double into the right-field corner.

Jorge Soler opened the eighth with a 438-foot solo homer, his ninth, to make it 6-3.

Kansas City, which is 21 games under .500 against American League opponents, improved to 8-3 in interleague play, including 4-0 against National League Central-leading Milwaukee.

Milwaukee scored three runs in the fifth to go up 3-2 with the aid of a fielding gaffe by third baseman Dozier.

Luis Urias walked to open the inning and Jackie Bradley Jr. singled him to third. Rowdy Tellez’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly scored Urias to make it 2-1. Kolten Wong then bunted along the third-base line. Dozier waited for the ball to roll foul, but touched it while it was still in fair territory, allowing Wong to reach.

Christian Yelich doubled home Bradley and Willy Adames followed with an RBI ground out.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer retired the first nine hitters before the Royals scored two unearned runs in the fourth.

Urias made a diving stop on Whit Merrifield’s grounder to third, but his quick recovery throw was wild for a two-base error. Lauer stuck out the next two hitters, but Benintendi sliced an RBI double down the left-field line. Dozier followed with an RBI single.

-Field Level Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

