Larry Elder on Tucker last night
Judge rules Larry Elder must be on recall ballot.
Victory! My next one will be on Sept. 14 at the ballot box. https://t.co/mnvU6s5Wid#RecallGavinNewsom #WeveGotAStateToSave pic.twitter.com/qI2X3IBSHw
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 21, 2021
California judge rules that the election law Elder allegedly violated DID NOT EVEN APPLY to a recall election AND even if it did, Elder “SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED.” I will be on the ballot.
TOTAL VICTORY!!https://t.co/f5wbWaReTM#RecallGavinNewsom #WeveGotAStateToSave
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 21, 2021
BREAKING: Judge orders CA to include Larry Elder on ballots in recall election. Says tax returns were never required in the first place for a recall
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 21, 2021