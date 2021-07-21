From Fox News:

Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci defended himself against criticisms of his messaging and handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview, calling the condemnation “craziness.”

On the New York Times podcast “Sway,” Fauci said he had spent his life trying to save lives and his critics were trying to paint him as “Hitler.”

“The more extreme they get, the more obvious how political it is … ‘Fauci has blood on his hands,’” the infectious diseases expert said of his critics. “Are you kidding me? … Here’s a guy whose entire life has been devoted to saving lives, and now you’re telling me he’s like Hitler? You know, come on, folks.”

Frustrated Americans have hit Fauci after months of his apparent flip-flopping on COVID-19 mandates. His recently leaked emails, obtained by the Washington Post and BuzzFeed News, revealed that he had told colleagues that masks are essentially ineffective, which many noted didn’t square with his later public support of national mask mandates. Fauci renewed his argument that those refuting him are actually refuting science, doubling down on his insistence that science evolves and he’s evolved with it.

“The people who are giving the ad hominems are saying, ‘Ah, Fauci misled us,’” Fauci said. “First he said, ‘no masks,’ then he said ‘masks.’ Well, let me give you a flash. That’s the way science works.”