Senator Rand Paul confirmed Tuesday night his plan to request a “criminal referral” from the Department of Justice into Doctor Anthony Fauci for “lying to Congress” during hearings at the US Capitol.
Rand Paul To Send Letter To DOJ Asking For Criminal Referral Into Dr. Fauci https://t.co/3HuMbgCi5B
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2021
“You kicked off your questioning of Dr. Fauci emphasizing federal law makes lying to Congress, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Is it your belief based on the evidence, Senator, that he lied before Congress and broke the law?,” asked Hannity.
Rand Paul says he will be sending a criminal referral letter to the DOJ about Fauci pic.twitter.com/B17FZCAVoW
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 21, 2021
“Yes, and I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress,” Paul replied.
Watch Paul’s comments above.
