https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/21/bring-it-btches-vaccinated-democrat-because-im-not-a-moron-is-looking-for-someone-in-florida-who-wants-to-pick-a-fight-over-her-shirt-pic/

We’d never heard of this gal Amy before, but apparently the self-proclaimed “Democrat, because I’m not a moron” and “line crosser” is someone because she’s got nearly 115,000 Twitter followers and her own collection of left-wing t-shirts.

Recently, she modeled one of them on a Florida beach:

Bring what, exactly?

Well, here’s that attention she ordered. Now people both in and outside of Florida know how lame and desperate she is.

Well, shoot. Guess Amy’s outta luck, then.

CC: Michelle Beckley.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...