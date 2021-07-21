https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/21/bring-it-btches-vaccinated-democrat-because-im-not-a-moron-is-looking-for-someone-in-florida-who-wants-to-pick-a-fight-over-her-shirt-pic/

We’d never heard of this gal Amy before, but apparently the self-proclaimed “Democrat, because I’m not a moron” and “line crosser” is someone because she’s got nearly 115,000 Twitter followers and her own collection of left-wing t-shirts.

Recently, she modeled one of them on a Florida beach:

Bring what, exactly?

It’s because nobody cares. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 21, 2021

Why would they? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 21, 2021

Well, here’s that attention she ordered. Now people both in and outside of Florida know how lame and desperate she is.

People tend to go to the beach to enjoy the sun and the surf, not to engage sad trolls living joyless lives. https://t.co/zXDhgS5Nxk — Sugimura (@Charismura) July 21, 2021

Well, shoot. Guess Amy’s outta luck, then.

I’m vaccinated too but I don’t go around advertising it cause I’m not a condescending asshole. You convince no one to get vaccinated by doing this. https://t.co/WLZslxCDXE — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 21, 2021

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing people that entirely performative contempt is indistinguishable from courage. https://t.co/LZCcuoUAjr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 21, 2021

CC: Michelle Beckley.

Floridian here .. and I don’t care. Thank you for spending your $$ here. https://t.co/cDGRqd8h7x — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) July 21, 2021

