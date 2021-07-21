https://www.dailywire.com/news/britney-spears-rips-into-dad-sister-in-profane-post-feud-with-sister-goes-public

Former pop star Britney Spears publicly bashed her father and sister in a profane Instagram post three days ago, sparking an online feud with her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Spears is battling for new conservatorships; her father currently has control of her finances and temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery has control over person. Last week, a judge ruled that Spears can hire her own lawyer to challenge the conservatorships.

An Instagram message from the 39-year-old blasted her “haters,” took shots at her family, and notified her fans that she won’t perform while her dad serves as a conservator.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!,” the performer captioned an image that said, “Take me as I am or kiss my a**, eat s***, and step on Legos.”

“I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time … which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f***ing spa!!!!” the post continued. “And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!”

Spears then knocked her younger sister for apparently performing her songs in the past: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams,” she wrote, seemingly referencing her family. “So all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!”

“I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales … go f*** yourself !!!!!,” the caption read, with an added middle-finger emoji. “As I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!!”

“I’m gonna go read a mother f***ing fairy tale now !!!!,” she closed. “Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a** dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f***ing book !!!!!”

Sister Jamie Lynn later posted a few photos of herself with the caption, “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit.”

Spears, apparently in reaction to the post, added on Instagram, “May the Lord wrap your mean a** up in joy today.”

Jamie Lynn has since removed the caption and her comments are disabled.

🚨🚨 BRITNEYS INSTA SEEMS TO FIRE BACK AT JUNO LYNNE #FREEBRITNEY pic.twitter.com/LIRXKxwpK9 — yourhonor (@notedyourhonor) July 19, 2021

Last month, Jamie Lynn posted a two-minute video message to her Instagram stories rebuffing allegations that she’s lived off her sister’s money and emphasized her love and support for her sister, The Daily Wire reported.

“I am only her sister, who is only concerned about her happiness,” Jamie Lynn said. “I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister and as an aunt to those boys.”

“I mean, I’ve worked to pay my own frickin’ bills since I was 10 years old,” she added. Jamie Lynn was the former star of Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” and recently acted in a Netflix series called “Sweet Magnolias.” “Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her, and that’s the only person I owe anything to,” she pointedly added, noting that she’s supported Spears “long before there was a hashtag.”

“I’m so proud of her for using her voice,” Jamie Lynn continued. “I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago. Oh, not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I’m very proud that she’s taken that step.”

Mr. Spears recently filed court documents stating that he’s “concerned” about the treatment of his daughter and emphasizing that he has not had any control over her medical decisions since September 2019, when he relinquished his role as conservator of person.

