The death of an 80-year-old Staten Island man found with the phrase “I touch little girls” written on his chest has been ruled a homicide.

Robert Raynor, whose body was found Monday morning in the hallway of his Tompkinsville apartment building, was killed by blunt trauma to the head and torso, according to a spokesman for the city Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are yet to publicly identify a suspect or motive in the death.

The octogenarian’s body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the hallway of his building on Corson Avenue near Ely Street by an upstairs neighbor who said he had heard sounds of an apparent struggle hours earlier.

Raynor was wearing only a pair of pants, which were down below his waist, the neighbor, Isaac Williams, told The Post.

Written on Raynor’s chest in what appeared to be black marker were the words, “I touch little girls,” according to Williams and authorities.

Two other phrases were also found scrawled on his body, according to police sources: “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5” on his stomach, and “I touch” on his right foot.

While Raynor had 24 arrests on his record, none appeared to be related to pedophilia, sources said.

His name does not appear on the state’s online registry of known sex offenders.

Cops said Raynor had cuts on his forehead and two black eyes, while Williams described apparent injuries to his nose.

