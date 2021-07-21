https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564180-cheney-gop-leader-seeking-to-block-real-jan-6-investigation

Republican Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump says he’ll meet with Cheney challengers ahead of endorsement Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (Wyo.) on Wednesday blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyPelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe The Hill’s Morning Report – Will Schumer back down on his deadline? Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.), claiming that he is working to block an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “at every opportunity.”

“There must be an investigation that is nonpartisan, that is sober, that is serious, that gets to the facts, wherever they may lead,” Cheney told reporters outside the Capitol. “And at every opportunity, the minority leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened to block this investigation.”

The latest jab at the minority leader from Cheney followed McCarthy’s announcement earlier Wednesday that he was yanking all five of his picks to serve on the select committee probing the Jan. 6 riot after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiEthics panel upholds 0 mask fines against Greene, other GOP lawmakers Trump says he’ll meet with Cheney challengers ahead of endorsement Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe MORE (D-Calif.) rejected two of his top nominees: Reps. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanOvernight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul – again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe Fauci: Paul doesn’t know what he’s talking about ‘and I want to say that officially’ MORE (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.).

Jordan and Banks, who are considered to be staunch allies of former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money: Schumer pressured from all sides on spending strategy | GOP hammers HUD chief over sluggish rental aid | Democrat proposes taxes on commercial space flights Overnight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul – again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Overnight Defense: Military justice overhaul included in defense bill | Pentagon watchdog to review security of ‘nuclear football’ | Pentagon carries out first air strike in Somalia under Biden MORE, both voted against certifying President Biden Joe BidenKentucky lawmaker faces scrutiny for comparing Fauci to Jonestown cult leader Omar leads lawmakers in calling for US envoy to combat Islamophobia Public charter schools group blasts proposed Democratic cut MORE’s election victory in January.

“She objected to two, one of whom may well be a material witness to events that led to that day, that led to January 6,” Cheney said. “The other who disqualified himself by his comments in particular over the last 24 hours demonstrating that he is not taking this seriously. He is not dealing with the facts of this investigation but rather viewed it as a political platform.”

“This investigation must go forward. The idea that anybody would be playing politics with an attack on the United States Capitol is despicable and is disgraceful,” she added, saying she agreed with the Speaker’s decision to turn down the two nominations.

Pelosi on Wednesday said she was rejecting the nominations of Jordan and Banks for the “integrity” and “truth” of the investigation.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi wrote in a statement.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision,” she added.

McCarthy said Republicans “will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts” unless Pelosi “reverses course” and approves all five of his GOP nominees.

When asked if she still thinks the select committee could achieve a nonpartisan investigation without any additional Republicans on the panel, Cheney said she is “absolutely confident” it can before pivoting to another attack on McCarthy, Jordan and Banks.

“She has objected to two members and the rhetoric around this from the minority leader and from those two members has been disgraceful. This must be an investigation that is focused on facts, and the idea that any of this has become politicized is really unworthy of the office that we all hold and unworthy of our republic,” Cheney said.

The Wyoming congresswoman was ousted from her role as House GOP Conference chair in May after members of the caucus became frustrated with her anti-Trump stance and her repeated rejection of former President Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Days later she was replaced with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikFormer Trump aide announces run for New Hampshire House seat Remembering the Carter era — and what it tells us about today Here’s what Congress is reading at the beach this summer MORE (R).

Cheney on Wednesday weighed in on the prospect of McCarthy becoming Speaker if Republicans take back the House in the 2022 midterms.

“I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the Constitution and a commitment to the rule of law, and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that,” she told reporters.

—Updated at 4:19 p.m.

