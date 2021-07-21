https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/22/cnn-audience-questions-seemed-tailor-made-for-biden-but-he-still-had-trouble-n414508
About The Author
Related Posts
Pressure Builds on University of North Carolina to Offer Tenured Position to “1619 Project” Founder Nikole Hannah-Jones
June 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy