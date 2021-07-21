https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/cnns-brian-stelter-stunned-by-real-ad-for-a-real-show-hosted-by-dan-bongino-on-fox-nation/

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for us on the “much-anticipated” CNN+ streaming service, but we’ll have to wait until it debuts in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, Fox Nation is up and running, and thanks to CNN’s Fox News monitor, Brian Stelter, we know that Dan Bongino has an upcoming show called “Canceled in the USA.” The graphic shows George Washington and Thomas Jefferson crossed out on Mount Rushmore. It’s not the greatest ad, but Stelter seems gobsmacked that it’s a real ad for a real show.

This is a real ad for a real show on the Fox Nation streaming service. pic.twitter.com/UZOMAYNmdB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 21, 2021

This is a real tweet for a real ad on Brian Stetler’s twitter account. You gonna be ok buddy? pic.twitter.com/cZzrNY2WiB — Christopia (@Christopia4) July 21, 2021

You petty little man… — tony butler (@mizmaggiemae) July 21, 2021

Do you work for Fox? All you talk about is their programs. — johnny Sigh (@johnnycy89) July 21, 2021

Good morning, Brian. This is what’s happening outside of your security bubble! — 1776 Ambrose (@AmbroseVBruno) July 21, 2021

Idea: a Stelter/Bongino show called “Tater Salad.” https://t.co/MWev7ep5BU — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 21, 2021

This is a real host and a real show on #FakeNews CNN. https://t.co/buqFbjQ9aw pic.twitter.com/N1KG7t2ALy — 🇺🇸 doctorcherokee 🇺🇸 (@doctorcherokee) July 21, 2021

Hitting A Little Too Close To Home, Huh, Tater? https://t.co/7TB45fR5m0 — Dimms Are 4am 𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒖𝒅𝒔 (@robertluster) July 21, 2021

Thanks Brian! I forgot about it and almost missed it. https://t.co/pUwi3agyt3 — John Chronister (@Smogdood) July 21, 2021

Thanks for the info. Will tune in to see what he has to say. — LadyL (@LadyL46635798) July 21, 2021

Brian must be mad he can’t cancel @dbongino’s show. Meanwhile, more folks will stream Bongino in one day than people tune into Stelter all year. https://t.co/KVaIaV249E — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 21, 2021

Hard to deny cancel culture’s existence/potency as an issue — and there are multiple examples of government boards recommending the erasure Washington & Jefferson from schools or other buildings (I can think of several off the top of my head) — so seems like a relevant show to me https://t.co/KuNHkOXuUb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 21, 2021

Hey, the San Francisco school board voted to rename not just schools named after George Washington but also those named for Abraham Lincoln, claiming that he executed 38 Dakota Indians.

Lmao…its exactly what the left is doing. Tearing down statues and changing names. You and you extreme left friends laughed at Trump when he said Washington and Jefferson are next. Now look at what’s going on. And then this dumba** Stelter wants to act like this is extreme. — Tony Bolognavich (@TruthTe89844013) July 21, 2021

He’s kicking your ass in ratings, potato. pic.twitter.com/OIIShB8lsX — BitOhoney (@OhoneyBit) July 21, 2021

Here’s a real photo of a CNN anchor. pic.twitter.com/lMzuG1hKe9 — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) July 21, 2021

Maybe when you’re finally canned from CNN for low ratings @dbongino will have you on as a guest! https://t.co/vlZiWdbLSF — Sam Considine (@s_considine1) July 21, 2021

Cry more potato — ⭐El Scorpio⭐ (@jonnyRevv) July 21, 2021

#ReliableStarches potato head jealous of people with real shows https://t.co/Eo4WOsWVAh — Bob Maple (@ManChicken1911) July 21, 2021

cnn sure does a lot of promotion for fox showshttps://t.co/INXwaNiiv8 — DrainTheSwamp ⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) July 21, 2021

Thank you for your recommendation! I will be sure to watch it and tell all my friends about it. — CaliGal 🌿Maranatha! 🌿 (@VoterState) July 21, 2021

Tuning in now…thanks for the heads up. — sophie (@rls0054) July 21, 2021

This is a real book by a real TV potato on the Cable News Network. https://t.co/fQ4cIL8woH pic.twitter.com/hcwBz6fjU8 — Bob Jeffers #CubaLibre (@TuliusT) July 21, 2021

Thanks Mr Potato Head. I’ll be watching. https://t.co/0Bih6OxBBs — Gemringo (@PresElectJoe) July 21, 2021

And it will still get more viewers than Reliable Sources. pic.twitter.com/fHlzb7K7dX — Scott (@Scott11593245) July 21, 2021

Have you seen the picture of the guy on that one news network where the entire city was on fire behind him from riots and the chiron read something about “mostly peaceful protests”? Try doing real news and regain credibility. — Question Authority (@BeObtuse) July 21, 2021

🥔 obsess much?! — AllieBofCHC (@AlleyoffSixth) July 21, 2021

You’d think writing a book about Fox News would have helped Stelter get it out of his system, but no, he’s still obsessed.

