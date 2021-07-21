https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/cnns-brian-stelter-stunned-by-real-ad-for-a-real-show-hosted-by-dan-bongino-on-fox-nation/

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for us on the “much-anticipated” CNN+ streaming service, but we’ll have to wait until it debuts in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, Fox Nation is up and running, and thanks to CNN’s Fox News monitor, Brian Stelter, we know that Dan Bongino has an upcoming show called “Canceled in the USA.” The graphic shows George Washington and Thomas Jefferson crossed out on Mount Rushmore. It’s not the greatest ad, but Stelter seems gobsmacked that it’s a real ad for a real show.

Hey, the San Francisco school board voted to rename not just schools named after George Washington but also those named for Abraham Lincoln, claiming that he executed 38 Dakota Indians.

You’d think writing a book about Fox News would have helped Stelter get it out of his system, but no, he’s still obsessed.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...