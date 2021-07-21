https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/college-democrats-slam-on-gop-filibuster-begged-for-an-avalanche-of-pictures-for-dem-self-awareness-purposes/

An infrastructure bill was blocked in the U.S. Senate today:

WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP blocks Senate from starting debate on bipartisan infrastructure plan, but negotiations toward deal continue. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 21, 2021

As for the filibuster, the College Democrats of America didn’t seem to like it:

RT if you aren’t surprised that the GOP filibustered the bipartisan infrastructure plan. — College Democrats of America (CDA) (@CollegeDems) July 21, 2021

Really? Alrighty then!

Looks like this post is going well for you. — KeithTheTriple (@keiththetriple) July 21, 2021

The self-own on this is *chefs kiss* https://t.co/CSsDMMIboe — Bob Jeffers #CubaLibre (@TuliusT) July 21, 2021

Yeah, who wants to tell ’em?

Your filibuster complaints will never be taken seriously again. pic.twitter.com/6DOKEDxIM8 — laughoffliam (@laughoffliam) July 21, 2021

You have zero self awareness. pic.twitter.com/TGmAGJBAMJ — Justen (@blanco_basura) July 21, 2021

As they’ve proven, the Democrats are totally against all things filibuster, unless it helps them, and then — but only then — is it OK.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

