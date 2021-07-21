https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/conservative-advocacy-group-runs-add-wall-street-journal-calling-biden-jimmy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The conservative advocacy group Job Creators Network ran an ad in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday accusing President Joe Biden of being a Jimmy Carter 2.0, comparing economy, inflation, gas prices, and other policies it says harms America.

“Mirror Mirror on the Wall, Who’ll Be the Most Economically Destructive of Them All,” the ad read, with a picture depicting Biden looking in a mirror but seeing a reflection of Carter.

“Once upon a time, there was a President named Jimmy Carter,” the ad went on to say. “His misguided economic policies led to high inflation, soaring gas prices, and job loss. Sadly, Democrats have created Jimmy Carter 2.0 in the form of President Joe Biden.”

The group argued that Biden’s spending – a nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan and a proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan – “has the potential to hurt the country even more than Carter did.”

The group’s leader, Alfredo Ortiz, compared Biden to Carter in a statement saying that Americans already lived through the “late 1970s—a period characterized by out-of-control inflation and skyrocketing gas prices.”

“When comparing the Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter economies, it’s like they’re looking at each other through a mirror,” Ortiz added. “Hopefully, we can avoid the worst-case scenario of Jimmy Carter 2.0.”

