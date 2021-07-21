https://justthenews.com/accountability/watchdogs/conservative-watchdog-challenges-pa-gov-wolf-court-over-unconstitutional?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A conservative election integrity watchdog, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, faced off against Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in the Third Circuit Court on Thursday over the governor’s alleged “unconstitutional” actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The is the most significant case related to the COVID lockdowns and whether or not they are constitutional,” Phill Kline, the director of the watchdog, said Thursday, according to a statement. “Governor Wolf’s exertion of police powers cost thousands of Pennsylvanians their jobs, livelihoods, dignity, and freedom.”

The watchdog argues that Wolf’s use of emergency executive and police powers to enforce pandemic lockdowns were unconstitutional.

Kline also alleged that “Wolf’s unconstitutional actions were part of a designed, nationwide strategy to undermine the 2020 election,” arguing that the governor favored urban Democrat districts over rural Republican ones. However, there is no proof that Wolf’s actions were part of a ploy to undermine the election.

The case, County of Butler, et al v. Thomas W. Wolf, et al., was originally filed last year and was previously heard by United States Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and Judge William S. Stickman IV, who had issued a decision in favor of the watchdog against the governor. During the hearing, Wolf defended his use of power. However, it is unclear what the results of the hearing were.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

