A clip of President Joe Biden went viral on Wednesday night that focused on how Biden responded to a question during a CNN town hall event.

“Let me ask, let me follow up on her question and ask you when will children under 12 be able to get vaccinated?” host Don Lemon asked.

“Soon, I believe,” Biden responded. “Now look, one of the things that I committed to do when I got elected, I said–”

“How soon is soon, Mr. President?” Lemon pressed.

“–[inaudible] well, let me finish the question. The answer, soon in the sense that I do not tell any scientists what they should do, I do not interfere,” Biden responded. “And so, they are doing, they’re doing the examinations now, the testing now and making the decision now. When they are ready, when they’ve done all the scientific need be done to determine children at ages 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, they, in fact, are, all have different makeups, they’re developing, they’re trying to figure out whether or not there’s a vaccination that would affect one child with, that’s at such and such an age and not another child.”

“That’s underway, just like the other question is illogical, and I’ve heard you speak about it, because you always, I’m not being solicitous, but you’re always straight up about what you’re doing,” Biden continued. “And the question is whether or not we should be in a position where you, uh, um, are, why can’t the, the, the experts say we know that this virus is, in fact, uh, um, uh, it’s going to be, or excuse me, we, we know why all the drugs approved are not temporarily approved, but permanently approved, that’s underway, too, I expect that to occur quickly.”

The clip garnered widespread attention with many raising questions about Biden in response.

“I don’t know about you but I’m thrilled this is the guy in charge of the free world. We should all sleep sound at night,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “Hey at least there’s no mean tweets… mostly because this guy wouldn’t be capable of a tweet or even a complete thought.”

The RNC Research team highlighted the clip, saying that “Biden struggles to keep his thoughts straight when talking about vaccines.”

Political strategist Caleb Hull tweeted: “This guy is our president and can’t even complete a sentence.”

“Is there really anyone willing to step forward with a straight face and say there’s nothing wrong here?” left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted, adding: “That one was really sustained and uncomfortable to watch.”

Other notable responses included:

Dave Rubin: “How was Don Lemon’s follow up question not, ‘Joe, are you OK?’”

Sohrab Ahmari: “What, uh, what did I just listen to?”

Rebeccah Heinrichs: “I can’t watch.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY): “Is this for real? 🤔 And the media will continue to fawn and look the other way.”

