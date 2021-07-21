https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/07/21/cruz-rips-biden-a-new-one-or-two-for-spooning-with-putin-n1463506

Ted Cruz Rips Biden a New One (Or Two)

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Presidentish Joe Biden is usually busy slurping on ice cream and playing with plush toys, but he does find the time to nod assent to some new Democratic cruelty.

Whatever you want to call the cabal effectively running the Executive branch, they just love it when Slow Joe nods, and ignore it when he doesn’t.

Today’s new cruelty is President Porchlight’s green light to Russia’s long-planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline, previously put on hold by Trump administration sanctions:

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Awesomeville) said:

If the reports and details of a deal are accurate, this will be a generational geopolitical win for Putin and a catastrophe for the United States and our allies. President Biden is defying U.S. law and has utterly surrendered to Putin. Decades from now, Russian dictators will still be reaping billions from Biden’s gift, and Europe will still be subject to Russian energy blackmail. We always knew Biden was in bed with Putin, now they’re spooning.

That’s gonna leave a mark.

More seriously, Nord Stream 2 is also a wedge Putin can drive between the U.S. and our European friends and allies. While it’s true they’re not always the best allies — who is? — encouraging dependence on Moscow at the expense of American energy producers…

…well, that seems like the kind of thing an increasingly demented ice cream-drooler/America-hater would nod assent to.

You might have noticed that in the previous four years, we didn’t have terribly much trouble with Moscow.

We weren’t exactly buddy-buddy, but sadly, that’s not going to happen until Russia is no longer ruled by paranoid kleptocrats and can fully rejoin Western Civ for the first time since 1917.

But Putin’s Loki-like mischief was kept to tolerable levels under President Donald Trump because of little things like Nord Stream 2 sanctions, and American energy independence keeping Moscow short on cash.

For this, Trump was accused of being Putin’s stooge.

Biden, who as Cruz correctly noted is basically spooning with Putin in a post-coital embrace, is cheered on by our USSA media for being “tough.”

Exit Question: Insanity Wrap doesn’t have to tell you who was on top, do we?

Here’s Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

Breaking 🚨 Democrats just voted against @HawleyMO‘s legislation which would declassify all intelligence surrounding the origin of COVID-19 and the #CCP‘s Wuhan Institute of Virology. What are Democrats afraid of? #ChinaLiedPeopleDied — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) July 20, 2021

What is it Democrats don’t want you to know?

How’s That #DefundThePolice Workin’ Out for Ya?

The subhead will break your heart: “A mass shooting left a teenage girl dead and 7 others injured and that was only one of 11 incidents.”

Insanity Wrap has said it before and we’ll say it again.

Get out of the cities. Just. Get. Out.

Quote of the Day

You ask for political kidnappings, Theo? I give you the FBI.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

With federal dollars come federal strings — with a side of Marxism dressed up as racism disguised as antiracism:

In their handbook titled “Roadmap to Reopening Safely and Meeting All Students’ Needs,” the Department of Education under Secretary Miguel Cardona issued guidance to how schools should approach reopening and how to use the money they will receive through the American Rescue Plan. Linked in their handbook is the Abolitionist Teaching Network’s “Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning.” Although the group doesn’t use the phrase critical race theory, they advocate for teachings in line with the theory.

Insanity Wrap has put together a simple multiple-choice question for those still crazy enough to think they’ll get a straight answer on CRT.

Critical Race Theory is:

Trick question!

The correct answer is E) All of the above.

Because when you’re a leftist, you don’t have to choose — any answer can be correct depending on political expediency.

Just like 2+2=5 when the Party requires is to, or 3 when the Party’s requirements change.

Sometimes 2+2 even equals 4, but not very often.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Maybe they all have the same brother? pic.twitter.com/IXPfTzqHti — THOR the Deplorable 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ThorDeplorable) July 21, 2021

Insanity Wrap’s last tweet was two or three years ago — honestly, we neither remember nor care.

If our job didn’t require us to at least dip a toe in the Twitter cesspit each day, we’d have deleted our account on the day we quit tweeting.

