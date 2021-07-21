https://noqreport.com/2021/07/21/cuban-mother-sobs-inconsolably-after-her-son-was-brutally-beaten-and-arrested-for-peacefully-protesting/

It is a video that becomes more difficult to watch each time you see it. But it is important that everyone understand the true reality of what is taking place in Cuba at the moment. It is also vitally important that you share this to get the word out on what is happening 90 miles from the United States.

It is a report and a translation from the Babalu Blog:

This video is difficult to watch, but everyone should see it. It shows the unbearable pain of the Cuban people suffering under the brutally oppressive communist Castro dictatorship. Via CiberCuba (my translation): The heartbreaking cries of a mother for her son arrested during the protests in Cuba

The heartbreaking sobs of a Cuban mother whose son was arrested for participating in the July 11 protests have gone viral on social media and is an example of the horror and pain many families in Cuba are experiencing after the government’s violent response. The video shows the desperate screams of Carmen Lopez, the mother of 32-year-old Yasmani Lopez Paderne, who was brutally beaten by State Security in the city of Moron in Ciego de Avila for protesting. The mother has not been allowed to see her son since he was arrested and taken to the police station in Moron a week ago. So far, there has been no indication he has received any medical care for his injuries. Continue reading (in Spanish) HERE .

More Than 500 People Detained In Cuba, Including Minors

Adding to this we have a report from El American that More Than 500 People Detained In Cuba, Including Minors.

Activists have documented more than 500 detainees since the July 11 protests in Cuba, including several minors, while religious organizations are assisting relatives of those arrested and harsh testimonies of people released in the past few days are coming to light.

… Activists have circulated an interactive list in an Excel document that allows users to enter not only the personal data of those arrested, but also useful information such as the date and time of arrest, the last report or the place where they were last seen. The list already includes 537 names in locations across the country, including eleven minors, including a 15-year-old teenager.

This is the reality of what is taking place 90 miles from the states, this is the reality of authoritarian socialism.

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

