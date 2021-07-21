https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-outlaws-menthol-cigarettes-says-they-have-a-particularly-insidious-effect-on-the-black-community/

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a statement Wednesday announcing that she’d signed into law the Flavored Tobacco Product Prohibition Amendment Act of 2021. We must think and act broadly, she says, to attack disparities in health outcomes. Black residents “are disproportionately affected by tobacco use,” you see. So while states across the country are legalizing marijuana to lessen the burden on the criminal justice system, Bowser is now criminalizing menthols.

“Reducing the use of tobacco is a health equity issue.”

