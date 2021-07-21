https://amgreatness.com/2021/07/21/congressman-eric-swalwell-spends-thousands-in-campaign-funds-on-limousine-hotel-other-luxury-services/

Congressman and former presidential candidate Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) has been discovered as having spent tens of thousands of dollars from campaign funds on luxury goods and services in the second quarter of the year, Breitbart reports.

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) report, reviewed by Fox News, the Swalwell re-election campaign spent over $30,000 on luxuries such as limousines, high-class restaurants, hotels, and alcohol delivery services. The Democrat’s campaign funds paid for at least 26 different rides in limousines, amounting to well over $10,000.

In addition, over $26,000 was found to have been spent at one particular hotel: The Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay, where Swalwell’s wife is currently employed as the Director of Sales. Swalwell also spent $566 across nine different transactions on the alcohol delivery service Drizly, and another $1,151 from Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits over the course of seven trips. Other charges include $4,400 spent at two different California wineries on the same day, and over $7,000 spent at various restaurants and steakhouses in Washington D.C. over the course of the quarter.

As the Fox report notes, “while the payments to the wineries could have come from a campaign event, it is not clear that the seven charges at the Capitol Hill liquor store and nine Drizly charges were campaign related.”

This is not the first time the California Democrat, one of the most vocal proponents of the debunked “Russian collusion” conspiracy theory against President Donald Trump, has been accused of misconduct in office. Swalwell was accused last year of having an affair with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, who may have gained access to critical political and national security information as a result of the affair. Despite overwhelming evidence, and Swalwell’s own refusal to acknowledge the alleged scandal, Swalwell remains on several crucial House committees, including the Intelligence Committee and the Homeland Security Committee.

